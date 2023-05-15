With Trump 2024, never say never

Just a quick word of advice to those people who are now saying that Donald Trump can’t beat Joe Biden because the former president is once again turning off swing voters and suburbanites.

Never say “never.” I’ve done it, and it’s a bad idea.

But that’s not my only message for 2024.

I’m not sure why political observers should look only at swing voters or college-educated white women or suburban voters to understand what is developing politically this year and next year.

Sure, those voters are crucial to Democratic prospects in November 2024, and many of them will once again be turned off by Trump’s style, language and views. But why take the Democratic base for granted?