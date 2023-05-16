Bowser argues for DC autonomy as she defends city on crime response

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser sought to “set the record straight” at a House Oversight hearing Tuesday as Republicans ramp up criticisms — and seek to overturn some — of the city’s policies.

Bowser, a Democrat in her third term, stopped short of disputing claims that Washington was in the midst of a “crime crisis” and instead sought to provide greater context for the factors behind it.

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, homicides are up 11 percent year-over-year, motor vehicle theft is up 114 percent and total crime is up 27 percent.

“No one can be satisfied with increasing crime trends in any category. I certainly am not. In D.C., like what is happening around our country, we’ve experienced some concerning increases in crime,” Bowser said. “For me, these trends are unacceptable and we do not accept this as a new normal.”

Bowser’s appearance comes after months of intense scrutiny over the city and its local leaders and the same day that the Senate passed, 56-43, a joint resolution that would effectively repeal a January 2023 D.C. Council police accountability measure that passed out of the House in April.