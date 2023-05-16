Capitol Police boosted in Legislative Branch appropriations bill

Fiscal 2024 spending authority for the legislative branch would be cut by 2.2 percent from enacted fiscal 2023 levels, according to a draft appropriations bill released Tuesday by House Republicans.

The bill would allocate $6.7 billion to the House, Senate and support agencies, down from the $6.9 billion enacted in fiscal 2023. The $5.313 billion in funding for the House of Representatives would be a 4.5 percent, or $252 million, decrease from the current budget year.

The draft would support a series of conservative priorities, according to a summary released by the House Appropriations Committee. It would maintain funding for oversight of the Biden administration, require unspent money earmarked for staff pay to be diverted to deficit reduction and prevent the purchase of telecommunications equipment from “China and other adversaries."

Taking the brunt of the cuts would be the Architect of the Capitol — an embattled agency whose former leader, J. Brett Blanton, was fired by President Joe Biden in February. It would receive $798.1 million, down 29 percent, or $332.3 million, from fiscal 2023 enacted levels.

The text was published ahead of a House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee markup on Wednesday, as the fiscal 2024 appropriations process ramps up. It was released as Republicans push for sizable cuts to discretionary spending over the course of the next decade as they negotiate the nation’s debt ceiling.