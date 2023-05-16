McCarthy parries move on Santos expulsion by invoking Ethics Committee

Corrected 4:30 p.m. | Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’ll move to refer a Democrat-led privileged resolution to expel embattled New York GOP Rep. George Santos to the Ethics Committee.

The move, which the House will vote on this week, will effectively quash a procedural gambit from Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., to force an expulsion vote against Santos.

Santos was indicted last week on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House.

Numerous Democrats and some Republicans have called on Santos to resign, but he has said he plans to remain in office and run for reelection next year as he fights the charges.

Garcia took to the floor Tuesday afternoon to raise a question of privilege in regards to a resolution he introduced three months ago to expel Santos from the House.