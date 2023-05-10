Rep. George Santos indicted on 13 charges
Fraud, theft, money laundering and more related to 'various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,' prosecutors say
Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos has been indicted on 13 federal charges in New York that include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements to the House of Representatives.
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced the charges Wednesday and released an unsealed grand jury indictment from the Eastern District of New York against the first-term representative for parts of Queens and Long Island.
The indictment also includes allegations that Santos fraudulently redirected campaign donations to his own accounts and falsely applied for unemployment benefits.
“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” Peace said in a news release.
The indictment alleges that Santos defrauded two individuals of $25,000 each in donations he said were meant to support his political campaign but were instead funneled to personal accounts.
Additionally, the indictment alleges that Santos falsely applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was still working at an investment firm in 2020. Santos received more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits while he was still employed, the indictment said.
The indictment also alleges that Santos made false statements tied to his failed 2020 campaign for office as part of federally required House disclosures. In those disclosures, Santos hid more than $25,000 in income he received from an investment firm, instead saying it came from another company, the indictment states.
Then in 2022, Santos allegedly inflated his income from Devolder Organization LLC, which he stated was $750,000 and unearned income of between $1 million and $5 million, the indictment states. His income at the time, however, was $28,107 from an investment firm and $20,304 in unemployment benefits.
If convicted of the wire fraud and other charges, Santos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Santos’ case was assigned to Judge Joanna Seybert, an appointee of President Bill Clinton.
Representatives for Santos could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday. It was not immediately clear who Santos’ counsel was in the criminal case.
Santos won election to New York’s 3rd District last year and has faced controversy about false statements over his record since shortly after the election. He voluntarily stepped away from committee assignments.
In March the Ethics Committee convened a panel to investigate Santos, including possible campaign finance violations.
While numerous members of both parties have called for Santos to resign from the closely divided House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far declined to say whether Santos should step down in light of the charges.