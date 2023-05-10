Rep. George Santos indicted on 13 charges

Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos has been indicted on 13 federal charges in New York that include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements to the House of Representatives.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced the charges Wednesday and released an unsealed grand jury indictment from the Eastern District of New York against the first-term representative for parts of Queens and Long Island.

The indictment also includes allegations that Santos fraudulently redirected campaign donations to his own accounts and falsely applied for unemployment benefits.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” Peace said in a news release.

The indictment alleges that Santos defrauded two individuals of $25,000 each in donations he said were meant to support his political campaign but were instead funneled to personal accounts.