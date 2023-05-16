Republicans weigh changes to law meant to protect abortion access

The chairman of a House Judiciary subcommittee said Tuesday that Republicans could pursue changes to a 1994 law meant to protect access to reproductive health care clinics.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., made the comments at the outset of a hearing on the so-called FACE Act, where the parties clashed over the issue of abortion and heard about clinic access, firebombings, FBI oversight and food stamps.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government hearing on the law comes as the country has grappled with the end of the constitutional right to an abortion in the past year. Johnson and other Republicans have called it a “disgrace” that the Biden administration used the law to prosecute protesters for intimidation outside abortion clinics while allegedly ignoring attacks against churches and crisis pregnancy centers that counsel against abortion.

“We believe that the facts show the Biden administration has shown a clear double standard of enforcing the FACE Act in a way that protects pro-abortion activists and facilities while substantially ignoring attacks on pro-life advocates, facilities and churches,” Johnson said.

Johnson argued there have been dozens of attacks, ranging from vandalism to arson, on churches and crisis pregnancy centers since the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Republicans said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has ignored those attacks.