Senate sends joint resolution on DC police to Biden

The Senate cast a symbolic vote Tuesday to overturn a District of Columbia policing bill, setting up a promised veto by President Joe Biden.

The bipartisan 56-43 vote cleared a joint resolution to disapprove of a measure that D.C. officials and House Democrats say aims to bolster police accountability and transparency. It was considered under an expedited process requiring only a simple majority after being discharged from committee.

Supporters of the local policing measure say it increases public safety by strengthening training requirements and prohibiting the hiring of officers who have a history of misconduct. Meanwhile, Republicans have argued the local measure undermines officer retention and restricts officers from doing their jobs.

The disapproval measure underscored broader partisan disagreements in Congress over how to approach law enforcement accountability. Some Democrats painted the GOP-backed move as an attack on D.C. home rule, and sought to tie it to the debate over district statehood.

The Office of Management and Budget already has made clear that Biden would veto the joint resolution. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb issued a legal opinion saying the Home Rule Act, a federal law governing relations between the federal government and the local government in D.C., is clear that the time for congressional review has expired.