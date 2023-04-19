House to vote on resolution to overturn DC policing changes

House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday to pass a resolution that would overturn a District of Columbia policing bill, once again flexing congressional authority to disapprove of a local measure from the district.

D.C. officials and House Democrats contend the law increases public safety, as it strengthens training requirements, prohibits hiring police who have a history of misconduct and aims to bolster police accountability and transparency.

But House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James R. Comer and Republicans say the local measure restricts officers from doing their job and makes officer retention difficult at a time when carjacking rates grab headlines in D.C.

“The council has continued to overlook its law enforcement officers in favor of progressive soft on crime policies that only benefit criminals,” Comer said at a House Rules Committee hearing Monday. He added that lawmakers “must ensure that these pro-crime policies are not allowed in our nation's capital.”

The disapproval resolution reflects a broader partisan debate in Congress over violent crime and law enforcement accountability and retention, but Democrats also tied it to a clash on D.C. home rule and district statehood.