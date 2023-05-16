Why can’t we run government like a business? Start by blaming Congress

Why can't we run the government like a business?

That question represents one of the oldest refrains in politics, embraced by candidates and voters alike.

It was at the core of this Ronald Reagan 1986 press conference jibe: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'"

And Donald Trump embodied it in his unlikely 2016 presidential campaign as he portrayed himself — ignoring bankruptcies and unpaid bills — as the greatest businessman since Midas cornered the market in gold.

The question takes on renewed relevance as the federal government lurches toward defaulting on the national debt because Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his merry band of House incendiaries love playing with fire.