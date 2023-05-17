‘Bipartisan bigwigs’ de-stress at 2023 ACLI Challenge

A 3-mile road race would normally be a breeze for a runner of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s caliber.

The Arizona independent completed the Boston Marathon last month and is a regular triathlete.

But to defend her title as fastest woman in Congress, she had to contend with a recent bout of food poisoning while competing Wednesday in the 2023 ACLI Capital Challenge.

“I had a rough day, but I still won so it was OK,” Sinema said cheerily, showing no signs of fatigue as she collected two trophies — for fastest female in the Senate and fastest female in Congress, the latter of which she’s claimed eight times. She completed the course along the Anacostia River at a brisk 22:10.

Sinema was one of a group of more than 600 runners from all branches of the government, as well as members of the news media, to participate. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey, then a member of the House, is the lone participant in the inaugural race still in Congress.