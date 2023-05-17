Senate Agriculture backs Torres Small to take deputy position at Agriculture Department

A Senate committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send the nomination of former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for Agriculture deputy secretary to the full Senate.

Torres Small, who is currently undersecretary for rural development, won bipartisan support in a 23-0 roll call vote by the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee off the Senate floor.

Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., called Torres Small a well-qualified candidate for the No. 2 job at USDA. They didn't say when the Senate would vote on the nomination.

The panel’s vote comes a week after Torres Small testified at her nomination hearing. President Joe Biden nominated her after Jewel Bronaugh left the deputy secretary job in February.

Torres Small told the committee she would be “part manager and part departmental ambassador" in the job. As deputy secretary, she would be the chief operating officer responsible for strategic planning for a department that operates 29 agencies and offices and employs about 100,000 people who largely work outside the Beltway.