White House defends Biden’s travel to Japan amid debt talks

President Joe Biden is set to land in Japan Thursday for meetings with fellow G-7 leaders, on a trip to the Pacific truncated by the pressing debt limit deadline back home.

Biden decided to continue with scheduled travel to Hiroshima, Japan, with plans to return to the United States on Sunday. He postponed what would have been a historic stop in Papua New Guinea, as well as travel to Australia for meetings of the nations known as the Quad. The leaders of those countries — Australia, India, Japan and the United States — were already going to be together as part of the G-7.

Still, Republicans on Capitol Hill were saying Wednesday that the president should not have left the country at all.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York complained that, "with only 15 days until the June 1 deadline, Joe Biden is jetting off to Asia."

"Whether it's the border crisis, the energy crisis, or this debt crisis, Joe Biden continues to run away …from each crisis that his policies have created," Stefanik said at a press conference flanked by other GOP members of the House and Senate.