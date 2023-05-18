Supreme Court sides with social media giants on liability laws

The Supreme Court on Thursday left untouched a sweeping immunity law for internet companies known as Section 230 and sided with social media companies in cases that grappled with liability for content on their platforms.

Legal experts had said the two cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh, could result in the justices effectively rewriting one of the central laws underpinning the modern internet before Congress does.

But the Supreme Court took a more restrained approach, and the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups that weighed in on the cases said the decisions avoided curtailing free speech online.

“The Court will eventually have to answer some important questions that it avoided in today’s opinions,” Anna Diakun, staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in a news release. “Questions about the scope of platforms’ immunity under Section 230 are consequential and will certainly come up soon in other cases.”

The cases started with the family members of victims of terrorist attacks who want to hold the tech companies responsible for content on their platforms.