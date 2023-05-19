Graves: Debt limit talks on ‘pause’
GOP negotiator says Biden administration being ‘unreasonable‘; unclear when talks will resume
The group that's been meeting behind closed doors to try to agree on legislation to raise the nation's borrowing cap broke off talks on Friday, at least temporarily.
Proxies for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden have been meeting for days, and a sense of optimism had bubbled up that a deal could be reached as soon as this weekend, in time for votes next week. But Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., one of McCarthy's chief negotiators, told reporters after leaving a meeting at the Capitol on Friday morning that things weren't going well.
"We decided to press pause because it’s just not productive,” Graves said, adding he didn't know yet if the negotiating team planned to meet again.
He said the House passed a "strong bill" to pair a debt limit increase with spending reduction measures, but the White House didn't appear to be moving towards their position.
"Until people are willing to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing, we aren’t going to sit here and talk to ourselves," Graves said in video posted on Twitter by a CBS reporter.
In recent days, both parties' leaders have faced pushback from their left and right flanks. Some Democrats have said Biden should simply invoke the public debt clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment and continue to borrow despite reaching the limit, in order to prevent spending cuts they oppose.
Meanwhile, members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus have said there shouldn't be any talks since the Senate hasn't been able to pass debt limit legislation.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has said agency officials aren't confident they can continue paying all the nation's bills beyond June 1, and that missed payments could precipitate an "economic and financial catastrophe."