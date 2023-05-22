Biden, McCarthy will attempt to salvage debt limit deal

President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to meet Monday afternoon to discuss how to raise the debt limit after a weekend of negotiations by proxies left each side accusing the other of throwing up new roadblocks to a deal.

With only 10 days to spare before the government may be unable to pay all its bills, the two top negotiators will try to reset the table for a compromise that both sides claim to want but which has eluded them for months.

McCarthy, who spoke with Biden by phone Sunday on the president’s return from a meeting of the world’s leading democracies in Japan, accused Biden of backtracking from a pledge not to include tax increases in a debt limit package.

“He goes overseas and now he wants to change the debate,” the California Republican said on Fox News before his phone call. “That’s not healthy.”

Biden, at a news conference in Japan, warned that Republicans could “force a default by doing something outrageous,” as he again pushed back against steep spending cuts sought by the GOP.