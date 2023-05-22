Carper retirement sets up committee leadership shuffle

The retirement of Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., will leave a vacancy on the committee where he shepherded laws to address greenhouse gas emissions.

Carper, 76, announced on Monday that he would not seek a fifth term but instead hoped to focus on what he could accomplish during his final 20 months in office.

Carper’s departure would create a vacancy for the top Democratic slot on the Environment and Public Works Committee. Next in line for Carper’s committee seat would be Senate Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., assuming Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wants to retain his chairmanship of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee if he runs and wins reelection next year.

A Whitehouse move would likely elevate Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to the top Democratic seat on the Budget Committee, since more senior Democrats on that panel already head other committees. As chairman of that committee, Whitehouse has held hearings examining the impact of climate change on the budget and financial system.

On a call with reporters on Monday, Whitehouse said he has made “no decision” on whether he would seek the Environment and Public Works chairmanship in 2025.