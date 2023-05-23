Resolution would allow bulk Senate confirmation without UC

Senate Rules and Administration Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar is proposing a change to expedite the process for confirming certain presidential nominees and reduce the backlog waiting for approval.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced the resolution last week that would allow the majority leader to call up to 10 nominees advanced out of the same committee to be considered at the same time for a vote, excluding certain positions like circuit court judges, Supreme Court justices and Cabinet secretaries. Sens. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., and Angus King, I-Maine, are co-sponsors.

“The slowdown of the confirmation process that we’ve seen in the Senate under the last several administrations is preventing key officials from taking up their positions,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “This commonsense reform will help improve efficiency and make sure we’re able to fill positions that are vital to our national security, economic success, and more.”

Each Congress, the Senate considers about 2,000 civilian nominations for a variety of government positions, from federal judges, to executive department officials and appointees to independent agencies, regulatory boards and commissions, according to a February Congressional Research Service report. Military appointments and promotions make up the majority of nominations, though most are considered routinely “en bloc,” a process by which hundreds of nominations can be considered at a time, CRS said.

Considering full slates of nominees en bloc allows for speedy consideration, but it currently requires unanimous consent, which provides opportunity for a single senator to hold up the process, according to a Democratic Senate aide. The measure from Klobuchar would change the rules to allow a majority vote for confirmation without requiring unanimous consent.