Bice ponders family leave bill as she juggles multiple priorities

A: I'm a glass-half-full kind of person and, yes, there are going to be some challenges. But the [Family and Medical Leave Act] was passed 30 years ago, and, really, the idea for FMLA was to begin the conversation around paid family leave. But here we are, 30 years later, with no actual paid family leave policy in place.

Yes, the pay-for is going to be a huge obstacle to overcome, but I think Chrissy and I both recognize that there are ways to do this that don’t have a significant fiscal impact. Sixty-three percent of families with children have both parents working outside the home; these are conversations we need to have.

Q: You’re chairwoman of the [House Administration] Modernization Subcommittee. What’s on your agenda this year? The House Select Committee on Modernization of Congress put forth a lot of suggestions that have yet to be implemented.

A: The recommendations that the select committee put together — there were over 200 of them. … The challenge for me is, I didn’t sit on the select committee for the last four years. So, part of the last month as the chair of that subcommittee has been asking a lot of questions, doing a lot of reading on past Congresses and what their focus was, and then figuring out where the priorities are right now.

There are some things that are important for the conference right now — like a committee deconfliction tool, which will allow for leadership and committee staff to figure out how many committee hearings are happening on one morning or afternoon so members can try to attend as many of those as possible. We’re also looking at things like a block schedule, so that each committee has a designated time every day, every week that they have the ability to meet, whether it’s a full committee or a subcommittee. This is especially important for me, given the fact that I have four full committees and six subcommittees.