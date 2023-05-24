In play to GOP base, House votes to block student loan relief

House Republicans on Wednesday approved legislation to block President Joe Biden’s student loan relief program, deploying a political strategy that pits working-class voters against young people with college degrees who are increasingly voting Democratic.

Wednesday’s action marks the first time Biden’s loan plan has come up for a standalone vote in Congress, although language to block loan forgiveness was incorporated into the GOP debt ceiling bill that passed the House last month.

Republicans said the president’s proposal would add billions to the federal debt while doing nothing to address the rising cost of college. They also argued Biden's plan is inherently unfair to those who already paid off their loans or did not attend college.

“There’s no such thing as forgiveness,’’ said Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina who chairs the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. “The Biden administration is simply transferring debt from borrowers who willingly took out student loans to hard-working taxpayers who did not.”

Biden announced the student loan relief program in August, fulfilling a campaign promise and winning applause from progressives, some of whom had sought a far higher debt relief threshold. The plan, which has been put on hold by court challenges, would cancel up to $10,000 in debt for most students, and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant.