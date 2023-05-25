DeSantis vs. Trump: What if this political David cannot slay the Trump Goliath?

What if David had shown up to the battle but ultimately failed to slay Goliath? Even if he survived, David’s stock as a fighter would have plummeted.

According to lore, the young shepherd trusted God to protect him against the much larger, stronger and more powerful warrior. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could use some divine intervention after he entered the 2024 Republican presidential primary Wednesday evening in extraordinarily bumpy fashion, being mocked anew by that Goliath of GOP politicians: Warrior in Chief Donald Trump.

“I know Ron. The way he handled his announcement, he will handle the Country!” the former president posted on his social media site after DeSantis’ audio-only Twitter Spaces campaign kickoff announcement was besieged for around 15 minutes by technical difficulties. Trump’s team posted multiple videos into the night harshly criticizing and mocking the disastrous DeSantis announcement.

That came several days after Trump targeted the Florida chief executive even as he welcomed a longtime ally, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, into the GOP primary fray.

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump posted on his social media site Monday as Scott was announcing his 2024 bid, before using his derisive nickname for DeSantis: “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”