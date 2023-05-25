Inspector general faults Park Police in 2020 protest response

Two U.S. Park Police officers broke department protocol by striking and pushing a videographer and reporter together covering protests against police violence in the summer of 2020, a federal watchdog found.

The inspector general for the Interior Department said in a report issued Wednesday the officers violated the police department’s policy that governs what level of force officers are permitted to use in their jobs, including in managing large crowds.

The police agency also has no clear definition of what constitutes a “minimum level of reasonable force,” the report said.

Both officers, who received training in 2019 about how to use force, were part of a forceful sweep by law enforcement agencies of Lafayette Park, north of the White House, on June 1, 2020, of protestors demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota days prior.

As part of that action, one officer pushed against the photographer’s camera and the other officer struck the reporter with a baton, damaging a camera lens and leading to physical therapy for “injuries due to ongoing ‘pain and discomfort,’” the reporter said, according to the inspector general.