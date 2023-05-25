Power line bill gets traction in debt limit deal

Legislation to encourage the movement of electricity when demand is high to neighboring regions in the U.S. could be folded into a broader deal to raise the limit on the amount the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay its bills.

A draft bill from Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., that has not been released publicly, could be included in the broader debt package, a Senate staffer said.

That bill would require different patches of the U.S. electrical grids, known as transmission planning regions, to be capable of moving a minimum of 30 percent of their power when demand is highest to adjacent regions, according to a summary.

This sort of flexibility in power markets could allow electricity to flow where it is needed during storms, like Uri, which took down much of the Texas grid in 2021, or rolling blackouts.

To win Republican support for the transmission bill, Democrats would agree to narrow some provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a 1970s law that governs much of the permitting process.