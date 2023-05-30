Utah Rep. Chris Stewart planning to resign, report says

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah, plans to resign from Congress, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The newspaper report, citing multiple unnamed sources, said Stewart plans to step down as early as this week due to undisclosed health issues experienced by his wife, Evie Stewart. He had been weighing a possible challenge to Sen. Mitt Romney for the Republican nomination next year, the Tribune reported.

Stewart is a retired Air Force pilot who had no previous political experience before winning the seat in 2012. A loyal defender of former President Donald Trump, Stewart is a fiscal conservative and a frequent critic of big government.

In addition to the Appropriations and Intelligence committees, he is a member of the Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Stewart has advocated for a strong military and a foreign policy leadership role for the U.S. One of his signature legislative achievements was the passage of a bill creating a new national mental health and suicide prevention hotline. The federally-mandated 988 crisis number became operative in July of 2022.