‘A sense of community’: Asian Pacific American staff group celebrates 25 years

Bob Sakaniwa and David S. Kim bonded almost from the moment they arrived in Washington.

Both were from California and were working for freshman House California Democrats — Kim for Xavier Becerra, now secretary of Health and Human Services, and Sakaniwa for Walter R. Tucker III, the former Compton mayor. And, crucially, both were part of an exceedingly small group of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders working in Congress in the early 1990s.

“There weren’t too many of us back in those days,” recalled Kim, who has also had a long career in public service, most recently as secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. “We got to know each other because of our common circumstances. We became fast friends and we got to know others along the way.”

Kim, Sakaniwa and others formed an informal group and adopted a name, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Staff Association, or CAPASA. They met for brown bag lunches, invited speakers and established a network of resources for themselves and other AANHPI staffers, who could at times feel isolated in the halls of Congress.

“It was a sense of community. It was a support network. It was comparing notes. It was talking about our challenges and struggles as relatively new Hill staffers really supporting one another in our aspirations. And forming friendships,” Kim said.