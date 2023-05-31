Dobbs decision now a factor in med school residency picks

When Rose Al Abosy began weighing which obstetrics and gynecology residencies to apply to, she spoke to advisers, considered programs’ academics and evaluated how state laws would affect her ability to train in providing abortions.

The Boston University Medical School graduate narrowed down the options to 80 programs in states that had not enacted restrictions on abortion care.

“For me just kind of looking for residency programs, it was like a nonnegotiable,” said Al Abosy, who was matched at the University of Washington. “I needed to learn how to do this training.”

The Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion caused a cascade of changes to state policies affecting those seeking or providing abortions.

But it also appears to have become a factor in how medical students choose their specialty as they match with residency programs, with early data indicating a drop in those choosing obstetrics and gynecology residency programs from last year — before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.