Young, educated and unionized: Hill staffers at vanguard of white-collar labor movement

Philip Bennett spent untold hours last year working a second job. By day, he was scheduler for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. By night, he was leading the push to unionize not just Omar’s aides but the rest of congressional staff as the Congressional Workers Union’s first president.

His organizing work didn’t pay anything, of course. With her support, Omar’s staff formed their union last autumn, but the pecuniary payoff for that — in the form of higher wages or more time off — won’t come until they sign a collective bargaining agreement, which is still months away.

When that happens, though, Bennett won’t enjoy a pay bump or any extra days off. He left Omar’s office at the start of the year to become operations director for freshman Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa. “I'm not going to benefit from that contract,” Bennett said. “But I’m immensely proud and happy of the workers who will [benefit] in that office.”

After decades of slow, steady decline, unions are suddenly and rapidly rebounding. A total of 1,673 workplaces petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections in 2019; last year that figure rose to 2,072.

Young workers – including white-collar professionals like congressional staffers – have led the way. While the percentage of unionized workers in the U.S. remained flat between 2019 and 2021, the percentage between age 25 and 34 grew from 8.8 percent to 9.4 percent. New unions have been formed by Ivy League grad students, Google engineers and museum curators. Recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows professionals like teachers, nurses, nonprofit workers and government employees are among those growing labor’s ranks.