What’s next for staffer pay on the Hill?

Congressional observers have a message for House lawmakers about pay raises for staff: Keep it going.

Don’t stop until legislative branch aides get parity with the executive branch, they will urge House appropriators in a letter led by groups Demand Progress and the Lincoln Network.

A major boost in the Members’ Representational Allowance, money used to fund House offices, was part of the fiscal 2022 omnibus bill. The hope was to improve staff retention, and some aides have already seen bigger checks hit their bank accounts. Others say they’re still in the dark about whether they’ll get a raise.

“Disparate staff pay rates between the branches undermine our constitutional system of checks and balances by weakening the ability of Congress to cultivate and retain the expertise necessary to oversee the executive branch,” reads the letter, which the groups plan to send next week. “Underpayment of legislative branch staff contributed to House staff leaving their jobs in 2021 at the highest rate in at least two decades.”

The letter cites an analysis by the company LegiStorm that found that the rate of House staff leaving their jobs in 2021 was 55 percent higher than the previous year. It also points to a House inspector general report from October 2021 that recommended not only a one-time boost for MRAs, but also an annual cost of living adjustment.