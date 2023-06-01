Biden to nominate Mandy Cohen to lead the CDC

President Joe Biden plans to nominate former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after current director Rochelle Walensky steps down at the end of this month, according to a source familiar.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Unlike Walensky, who came to her role as an infectious disease physician, Cohen would bring to the job a background working in federal agencies. But she is relatively new to the world of infectious disease.

Cohen is an internal medicine specialist who was appointed to be North Carolina's secretary of Health and Human Services 2017. During her five years at the agency, she shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented the state's Opioid Action Plan and helped pass Medicaid expansion in the state.

She left the spot in January 2022 and now works as CEO of Aledade Care Solutions and as executive vice president at Aledade, a primary care network. Cohen in 2020 was floated as a potential pick for HHS secretary under President Biden, but then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was selected for the job.