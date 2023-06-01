Supreme Court sides with concrete company in union case

The Supreme Court on Thursday revived a Washington concrete company’s state court lawsuit over alleged damages from a drivers’ strike, in a decision that could mean the National Labor Relations Board decides fewer disputes.

The dispute stems from a 2017 strike in which the company’s drivers, unionized with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, returned running concrete trucks to Glacier Northwest Inc. facilities and then walked off the job.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the 8-1 opinion, which found those actions were not protected under a federal labor law because the union did not take “reasonable precautions” to prevent damages the company’s property and equipment.

If a labor action falls under the National Labor Relations Act, employers are prevented from suing in state court for damages caused by a strike.