Utah Rep. Chris Stewart eyes September exit

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart said he will likely step down in September, setting off a special election process that could leave Republicans, who hold a narrow majority in the House, down a vote for months.

“We’re trying to work out the best date for the state and also we want to help with appropriations bills and get some work finished here,” Stewart told CQ Roll Call Wednesday following a floor vote. “But it’ll be in September.”

The Salt Lake City Tribune on Tuesday first reported Stewart’s plans to resign, citing his wife’s health as the reason. The staunch conservative and ally of former President Donald Trump officially announced his plans on Wednesday, but did not specify when he’d leave office, saying only it would occur “after an orderly transition can be ensured.”

Stewart had been weighing a potential challenge to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in 2024, according to the Tribune. He’s a former Air Force pilot and sits on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees, as well as the Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

“Rep. Chris Stewart is an exceptional American, effective conservative voice and good friend,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted this week. “We’re grateful for his considerable leadership and his unwavering commitment to representing our state. We honor his service and wish him and his family all the best.”