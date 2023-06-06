Congress tees up FAA, pipeline safety, rail, supply chain bills

Transportation leaders in Congress are queuing up a host of bills over the summer legislative season aimed at overhauling the aviation system, reauthorizing pipeline infrastructure programs, ramping up rail safety and addressing supply chain woes and competition with China.

Although there’s bipartisan agreement on some pieces of must-pass legislation, like the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, the House and the Senate’s differing priorities on topics like consumer protections and energy policy could delay their delivery to President Joe Biden’s desk.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., has said his committee will take on proposals over the next few months to mend the U.S. supply chain and protect domestic energy security, continuing House Republicans’ agenda against what Graves in a May op-ed in The Washington Times called the Biden administration’s “big spending, anti-energy” actions.

Senate Commerce, Transportation and Science Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and other Democrats in the chamber have their own agenda, one that includes more funding for green infrastructure projects and directing agencies to consider more safety and industry oversight regulations.

FAA reauthorization

The most pressing legislation for both Graves and Cantwell is the reauthorization of the FAA. Current authority is set to expire Sept. 30.