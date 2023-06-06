How Abigail Spanberger represents Frontline Democrats on leadership

Q: You’re on the Agriculture Committee and represent a district that’s a mix of suburban and rural. Do you think Democrats can make a play for rural voters or farmers again — the way they were decades ago — and if so, how? Or are you stuck just fighting it out in the suburbs?

A: If you look at the 2022 election, my win margin was in the rural counties that I actually didn’t win, but my margin was there. Like, I knew by 8:08 p.m. — polls close at 7 p.m. — because I was doing so well in rural counties. I had really made a lot of inroads.

It’s a little bit of which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Our policies are good for rural and agricultural communities. They are. From our investments in broadband to our investments in any array of agricultural programs, support to research that ultimately helps farmers, support to conservation programs that ultimately saves producers money, support to commodity programs, that helps them in their times of need — across a spectrum, our policies are really, really good for rural and agricultural communities.

Sometimes we don’t always translate that. We don’t talk about the things that matter to people in certain communities. I do a lot of work on anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry, because I have a lot of small livestock producers. And when you’ve got your “Big Four” meat processor making sweetheart deals with big-scale cattle farms, that impacts the small family farm in my district that works really hard to raise 200 head of cattle. Where do they get their meat processed? They just get beaten out time and time again. I’ve worked on hyperlocal legislation that certainly matters in Virginia or in the 7th District, but there’s places across the country where it does as well.

So to your question, it’s an issue of making sure that we’re actually explaining what it is that we do. I have learned so much — I don’t have an ag background — from the producers that I represent. So I advocate for the programs that matter to them.