Spanberger picked for Democrats’ ‘battleground’ leadership post

House Democrats in competitive districts elected Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday to represent them in the caucus leadership.

Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright for battleground leadership representative, a role the full caucus voted last week to create.

Only battleground Democrats — defined as caucus members who were on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline and Red to Blue candidate lists at the end of the cycle — were allowed to run or vote in the election. The vote was 33-20, according to a source in the room.

Spanberger said her goal is to “bring the voices in swing districts and things we’re hearing on the ground to the leadership table on a regular basis.” While saying that “does happen now,” she said the new leadership position will help ensure that battleground Democrats’ voices are prioritized.

“Doing it in a formal way would certainly be better,” Spanberger told reporters.