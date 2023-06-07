CRS director to step down amid complaints

Congressional Research Service Director Mary B. Mazanec is stepping down effective June 30 amid persistent complaints about leadership within Congress’ public policy research institute.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Mazanec’s planned departure internally Tuesday afternoon and the House Administration Committee confirmed her resignation Wednesday. The news comes after reports of high turnover, low morale and lagging diversity within the legislative support agency.

“The Congressional Research Service plays a critical role in ensuring that Members of Congress and their staff can work effectively for the American people. It is in everyone’s best interest to ensure that CRS is functioning effectively and meeting the challenges of a more modern Congress,” House Administration Subcommittee on Modernization Chair Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., and ranking member Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"We thank Dr. Hayden and the Library of Congress for taking steps to ensure that CRS has strong leadership moving forward,” the statement continued.

Mazanec will step into a temporary position as senior adviser to the Library of Congress, responsible for special projects with the library's user community. The library will announce an interim director of CRS "soon," according to a spokesperson.