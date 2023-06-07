Debt deal: Biden miscalculates, McCarthy wins 

Now that the wholly avoidable debt ceiling nightmare is over, after a 97-day delay by President Joe Biden’s initial refusal to negotiate, it’s fair to ask whether he has learned anything from his botched attempt at the worst kind of brinkmanship. Has he learned anything about how a president must lead when faced with a divided government?

And what does all this mean for the all-important congressional appropriations process just getting underway? Which Biden is going to negotiate the 12 bills that will determine the direction of the country after the COVID-19 pandemic and the debt ceiling battle?

Will the negotiator-in-chief be the conciliatory Biden we saw in the first half of his Oval Office address to the nation Friday night, commending Speaker Kevin McCarthy by saying: “He and I, we — and our teams — we were able to get along and get things done. … Both sides operated in good faith. Both sides kept their word.”

Or will he be the partisan presidential candidate who used much of his first address from the Oval as a campaign event, boasting of his deficit-cutting prowess and declaring that he had put the country on “a much more fiscally responsible course” than the one he inherited when he took office. Not surprisingly, he failed to mention that the debt increases under his proposed budget would overshadow those of previous presidents.

Sadly for the country, the rest of the speech was little more than a partisan attack on Republicans, falsely telling Americans that, among other things, he prevented them from cutting Social Security and Medicare, slashing veterans’ health care, gutting clean energy investments and protecting billionaires from “paying their fair share” in taxes.