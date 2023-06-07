Deeper spending cuts may be in play to break House deadlock

Speaker Kevin McCarthy sought to defuse a protest from his party’s right flank that stalled House business Wednesday, opening the door to lower spending caps than Congress agreed to last week in a bipartisan debt limit law.

The California Republican said he was hoping to get floor votes back on track after 11 hard-right conservatives derailed a vote Tuesday on a rule that was needed to pass several bills on this week’s agenda that would curb executive branch power, including any effort to ban gas stoves.

“We're working through it,” McCarthy told reporters. “We can't hold up the work for the American people."

There was no immediate sign late Wednesday of a compromise plan that would satisfy hard-line conservatives, however.

McCarthy said a little after 6 p.m. that Republicans would keep working through the issue into the evening, but that no more votes would be held this week.