House Republicans quash CDC request for more authorities

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lobbies Congress this summer to expand its data authorities and capabilities, it's clear the agency won't get much support from Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

Subcommittee Republicans at a Wednesday hearing criticized the public health agency for not providing Congress with enough information on how it plans to overhaul itself in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Until we get full cooperation, the CDC requests for new legal authorities cannot and will not move forward," Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said during the hearing, titled "Assessing CDC's Failures in Fulfilling its Mission."

No representatives from the agency were invited to testify.

The agency is poised to spend this summer lobbying Congress to increase its funding and authorities via two must-pass bills: the reauthorization of a pandemic preparedness law which expires on Sept. 30, and fiscal 2024 appropriations legislation.