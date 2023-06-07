Rep. Jimmy Gomez launches Renters Caucus to fight housing crisis

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat who represents urban areas of Los Angeles where more than three-quarters of households are renters, on Wednesday launched a caucus focused on renters to address affordability, bureaucratic barriers and lack of housing stock.

It’s a time of crisis that could have economy-wide impacts, Gomez said, calling for the needs of renters to be higher in priority for the American public and Congress.

Moody’s Analytics released a report in May that found the share of American household income needed to rent an average-priced apartment crossed 30 percent, meeting the federal government’s definition for “rent-burdened.” And according to a March report from the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition, the country is falling short on demand for affordable housing by at least 7 million units.

“It’s been a big, big issue in my district since even before I got to Congress,” Gomez, who was elected in 2017, said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “Seventy-eight percent of my district is renters, and a larger and larger percentage are rent-burdened. When they hit any kind of economic issue, they end up on the street. … And there hasn’t been much of a coordinated approach to dealing with issues facing renters.”

Gomez announced caucus membership Wednesday morning. Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Ayanna S. Pressley, D-Mass., will be vice chairs. Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman of New York, Rob Menendez of New Jersey, Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida, Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania, Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California, Lloyd Doggett of Texas, Grace Meng of New York and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia are also founding members.