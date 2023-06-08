New food stamp requirements test states and USDA

State agencies and the Agriculture Department face a perfect storm of legislative and regulatory demands as they turn the new food stamp work requirements in the debt ceiling law into reality.

Matt Lyons, senior director of policy and practice for the American Public Human Services Association, said his members will be scrambling to be ready within the 90-day window the law sets for implementing expanded work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents — ABAWDs — and time limits on food aid.

His members, who manage the food stamp program and other social services, also have to identify the veterans, homeless and those aging out of foster care at age 18, the three categories for exemptions allowed by the new law. And with the ending of the public health emergency last month, they will again start enforcing requirements for ABAWDs that were suspended because of the pandemic.

“The short turnaround to implement the SNAP provisions in the debt ceiling package will be an incredible challenge. States are in the throes of training eligibility workers that often have never administered ABAWD work requirements under existing rules — a monumental challenge in and of itself,” Lyons said Monday. “Now trainings, IT systems, applications, notices, screening tools and processes will all need to be modified.”

State agencies have to phase in an increase in the number of ABAWDs whose food aid benefits will be limited to three months out of every 36 months unless they can document they work 80 hours a month or that they are getting work training. The requirement previously applied to 18- through 49-year-olds, but the debt ceiling law raises it for those through the age of 51 by Sept. 30.