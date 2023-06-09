Who emerged from the debt talks stronger? Mostly America’s creditors

If anyone in Washington gained strength — much like a big-screen superhero — during the debt and spending talks, it was hard to tell this week.

That didn’t stop some from pushing the narrative that President Joe Biden or Speaker Kevin McCarthy were transformed into a political Incredible Hulk.

“So, I would say both McCarthy and Biden are politically stronger because they showed they can govern,” according to Dan Wessel of the Brookings Institution. “If you want to score who won, I would say Biden won.”

Clifford Smith, Washington director for the Middle East Forum and a former House aide, tweeted: “I admit: McCarthy is a stronger speaker than I thought.”

Political analyst David Rothkopf wrote Wednesday of Biden’s U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony fall and debt default avoidance: “How do you stumble and yet land stronger than ever? How do you stumble and yet ensure it is your opponents who end up on their butts? Call it the Biden two-step.”