Wooed by GOP, Gallagher decides against Wisconsin Senate run

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher said he will not seek to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year, but will seek reelection to the House to continue work on a select committee he chairs focused on China.

“I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression,” Gallagher, a Marine Corps veteran serving his fourth term, said in a statement Friday. “Accomplishing this mission and serving Wisconsin’s 8th District deserve my undivided attention. Therefore, I will not run for the Senate in 2024 and will pursue re-election to the House.”

Gallagher was seen as a top Republican recruit to challenge Baldwin, a two-term senator in a swing state. A poll conducted on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee last month found that Gallagher could be competitive against Baldwin in a hypothetical matchup.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but it would have been political malpractice not to try to recruit Mike Gallagher. We will have a strong candidate in Wisconsin,” Tate Mitchell, an NRSC spokesman, said in a statement.

Gallagher is a defense hawk and has a significant platform in the House as chair of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.