Conservatives agree to end standoff that blocked House action

A disagreement between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House conservatives that jammed up legislative business last week eased Monday evening, but members of the rebel bloc made clear it may not be the end of trouble for their leadership.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said McCarthy agreed to renegotiate the “power-sharing agreement” he worked out in January, when he won the speakership after three days and multiple ballots. Short of an unspecified amount of “progress,” Gaetz told reporters, “perhaps we’ll be back here next week.”

“That’s the hard part,” he said, “to continue to build off this discussion we just had. … Trust is a series of promises kept.”

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale said future shutdowns were possible if they did not see "progress" — which he also did not define — in coming days and weeks. But for now, “the floor will be functioning this week,” he said.

McCarthy emerged from meetings saying “everybody's attitude” was about finding ways to work together.