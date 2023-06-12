Senate panel to question agencies on key foreign surveillance tool

The government’s push to reauthorize a contentious surveillance tool this year heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, as lawmakers of both parties use the expiration of the law this year as a leverage point to demand changes.

The hearing comes weeks after new revelations that the FBI misused a broader surveillance law in searches against people tied to 2020 racial justice protests and people suspected of being involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The agency made more than 278,000 improper searches of information acquired under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, according to a court order released last month.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court also found “persistent and widespread” compliance problems with the FBI’s searching under a provision of the law known as Section 702. That section allows the U.S. government to collect the digital communications of foreigners who are located outside the United States.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., tweeted after the court order was unveiled that Section 702 exists to protect the nation from foreign threats but instead has “been abused again and again to spy on Americans.”