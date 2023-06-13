House returns to gas stoves, passing bill to block federal ban

The House passed a bill Tuesday that would prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from finalizing any rule banning gas stoves, returning to the measure a week after conservative Republicans scuttled their leaders' efforts to get the legislation to the floor.

The 248-180 vote for the bill from Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., included 29 Democratic supporters, confirming Rep. Gus Bilirakis's assertion in floor debate that the measure had bipartisan support. Bilirakis, R-Fla., is chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce.

The bill would prevent the CPSC from using federal funds to finalize or enforce a ban on gas stoves, or impose any safety standard that would significantly increase their average price. Republicans introduced the bill after a CPSC member raised the prospect of a ban only to be quickly contradicted by the agency chairman.

“We all agree that consumer product and safety is important, yet it is apparent that the underlying motivation behind this veiled consumer safety play is a green climate agenda with the goal of further restricting natural gas,” Armstrong said on the floor. "This bill is about ensuring that Americans have continued access to the entire product category of gas stoves…. The commission can still do its function, but it has to stay in its lane."

He said nothing in the bill prohibits the CPSC from doing research or developing voluntary standards with the industry.