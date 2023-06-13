Republicans grill outgoing CDC director as she prepares to exit

During what’s likely to be her last appearance before skeptical congressional Republicans on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky once again asked for more data and workforce authorities — and, once again, she was sharply dismissed.

Her appearance before the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic may foreshadow what Mandy Cohen, who is expected to be President Joe Biden’s next pick for director, will face on Capitol Hill after Biden formally names her for the position as expected.

On Tuesday, Walensky once again faced the gantlet, with several Republicans on the committee accusing her of misrepresenting vaccine effectiveness by saying the vaccines were better at preventing COVID-19 spread than they actually were.

Rep James R. Comer, R-Ky., quickly turned the conversation to social media censorship of vaccine information.

During the pandemic, many social platforms, such as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, banned vaccine misinformation and, oftentimes, conservative rhetoric about COVID-19. Comer accused the Biden administration of promoting misinformation by saying vaccines would prevent all hospitalizations and deaths, which was not true.