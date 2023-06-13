Senators want privacy safeguards in renewing surveillance tool

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee told intelligence officials Tuesday that a contentious surveillance tool that expires at the end of the year needs more privacy safeguards for Americans.

The hearing Tuesday aired part of the ongoing debate over national security interests and the rights of Americans as the Justice Department pushes to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

That section allows the U.S. government to collect the digital communications of foreigners who are located outside the United States, but the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court found “persistent and widespread” compliance problems with the FBI’s searches under Section 702, according to an order that was unveiled weeks ago.

Chair Richard J. Durbin D-Ill., said the surveillance program does not do enough to protect privacy and civil liberties. He mentioned that in the past he supported an effort to require a warrant for any “backdoor” search of American communications.

“So at the outset of today’s hearing, let me say this: I will only support the reauthorization of Section 702 if there are significant, significant reforms,” the Illinois Democrat said. “And that means, first and foremost, addressing the warrantless surveillance of Americans in violation of the Fourth Amendment.”