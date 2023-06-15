Supreme Court upholds federal law on Native American children

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, a 1978 law that prioritizes Native American children be fostered or adopted by Native American families.

In a 7-2 decision , the court found Congress has broad power over the U.S. relationship with Native American tribes, and the adoption law falls within that scope.

“Our cases leave little doubt that Congress’s power in this field is muscular, superseding both tribal and state authority,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority.

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, who chairs the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said the ruling validated a landmark law and respected tribal sovereignty.

“The Supreme Court just validated what Indian Country and Tribal advocates have been saying for generations: the Indian Child Welfare Act is the gold standard of child welfare policy,” Schatz said in a news release.