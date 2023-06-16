How inmate Trump could become President Trump and pardon himself

Author’s note: The first section is a potential scenario for the end of the 2024 presidential election, based on exchanges with lawmakers and legal experts, as well as a review of scholarly analyses of presidential self-pardon power.

The date is Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration Day in Washington. But the president-elect is hundreds of miles away — and behind bars.

In this fictional-but-possible reality, Donald Trump, after being found guilty over his mishandling of classified documents and lying to federal officials, has been serving time at a federal penitentiary in Kansas. He carried the state by 15 points, just as he did in 2020. But just before noon, a small media pool is screened and escorted into U.S. Prison Leavenworth, a medium-security facility.

After being allowed by the warden to ditch his orange prisoner jumpsuit, the pool cameras capture Trump in his signature blue suit, white shirt and bright red necktie. At noon Eastern time, inmate Trump approaches a federal judge-to-be-named-later and son Eric Trump holding a family Bible.

Three hours earlier, defeated President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden had tearfully said goodbye to White House aides before taking their final journeys on Marine One and then the smaller version of Air Force One for the short hop to their private residence in Wilmington, Del.