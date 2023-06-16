NDAA could address Pentagon’s ‘revolving door’

Lawmakers in both chambers are looking to rewrite the ethics and lobbying rules that affect Pentagon officials, retired brass, executives with U.S. defense contractors and even foreign governments.

The issue could be a key part of the developing debate over the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bills, which the Armed Services committees plan to finish writing next week.

Companion bills on Defense Department ethics are being drafted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, and Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., the ranking member of the comparable panel on the House Armed Services Committee. Warren plans to file her measure on Friday and Kim hopes to do the same soon in the House.

The legislation would extend the cooling off period for former Defense Department officials to work for military contractors and vice versa. And it would strictly limit those officials’ ability to own stock in the defense industry. It would restrict lobbying by former brass for foreign governments. And it would tighten stock ownership rules.

Hundreds of former federal officials now work as lobbyists for major Pentagon contractors.