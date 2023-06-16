Advocates, Biden mark anniversary of gun law, look to future

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden told hundreds of activists from across the nation who came to Connecticut on Friday to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of a bipartisan law that more needs to be done to address gun violence.

"We will ban assault weapons in this country," Biden said as the crowd roared its approval. "We will ban multi-round magazines, we will hold gun makers liable."

The daylong National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford, organized by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., brought together policymakers, grassroots groups, educators and public health officials. In recent weeks, Biden had addressed similar events focused on abortion rights and environmental protection, and the gathering was part rally and part strategy session as the Democratic president ramps up his reelection campaign.

The presence of survivors of mass shootings and family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence, however, lent a solemn air to Friday's event.

"Some in this room have turned your pain into purpose,” Biden said. “You’re the reason why I’m so optimistic about the future. … You’re changing our culture. You’re changing our politics.”